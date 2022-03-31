Kroger matching donations to help Ukrainian refugees

Customers can scan a QR code on posted signs using their phone to donate and Kroger will match the donation.

INDIANAPOLIS — When customers visit their neighborhood Kroger store, they will see signs at the entrance and checkout line requesting donations to families in Ukraine. If they choose, customers can scan the QR code on the signs using their phone and Kroger will match the donation.

For one employee, Kroger's efforts hit close to home.

Before working at Kroger, Marcia Cantu went to Ukraine through her church in 2013 and 2015. She was assigned to the women's and children's ministry and worked with orphanages.

She still stays in touch with several friends.

She said this effort will give her a chance to contribute from Indiana to help her friends as they deal with the effects of the Russian invasion of their homeland.

“Being a sounding board on the state side to be like, ‘we love you, we care for you and we're praying for you and we want you to know there is monetary contributions and you're not in this alone.’ I think that also helps uplift their spirits because they're on the front lines,” said Cantu. “Your heart goes out because you want to be able to help more. The only way I know how to help is to be able to tell people about my experience and connect that and tie that with working at Kroger."

A $75 donation feeds a family of four for an entire month through the World Food Program USA Emergency Fund.

Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation will match employee and customer donations up to $250,000.

The foundation will also continue to fund hunger relief projects here in the U.S. with the community’s help.

Signs will be posted at entrances or near the checkout line at area Kroger stores as long as there’s a need for support and customers show interest and continue donating.

The QR code goes to a microsite sending donations directly to World Food Program USA to simplify the process.