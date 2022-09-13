Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself

LMPD responded to a carjacking at a Louisville Speedway, later found a man matching the suspect's description on Southside Drive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers.

Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. Tuesday to the Speedway at Terry Road and Greenwood Avenue to investigate a reported carjacking, according to a press release.

Police found the vehicle involved in the carjacking abandoned at the Kroger on New Cut Road, shortly after arriving on the scene.

Officers then found a man matching the suspect's description on Southside Drive. He fled on foot behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Dr. and shot himself.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to Metro Police.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.