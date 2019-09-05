LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused in the deadly Kroger shootings last year has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Gregory Bush is accused of shooting and killing two people at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Ky. in October 2018.

In November 2018, a grand jury returned a hate-crime indictment for Bush, believing the killings of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, to be racially motivated.

