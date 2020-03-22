INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger just announced it's offering a one-time "appreciation" bonus for its workers.

Full-time employees get an extra $300 and part-time workers get $150.

"We’re grateful & unbelievably proud of our amazing team of associates!" Kroger wrote on Twitter. "To support them like they've supported the community, we're expanding our Emergency Leave Guidelines and providing an appreciation bonus. Thank you team!"

There are requirements, like a hiring date on or before March 1.

The payment should be available to employees on April 3. Monday, Kroger shifted their service hours to open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 10 p.m.

