LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Food desserts are an issue in Louisville, especially in West Louisville. A new grocery store on wheels is hoping to help out.



Kroger's mobile market is a single-aisle, climate-controlled grocery store built into a converted, fifty-foot trailer.

Kroger will stock the trailer with fresh produce, meat, dairy, eggs, and key dry grocery items.

The Zero Hunger Mobile Market will be at the Lord's kitchen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, and then the Beechmont Community Center at 2 p.m.

Click here to see a full list of locations during the month of August.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM:

New market and deli eases food desert in Downtown Louisville

Culinary arts program produces transformations, talent for food scene

Produce stand opens in Old Lou. hoping to solve food desert problem