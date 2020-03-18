LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kroger will be hiring over 500 people for part-time positions at Kroger and Jay C Stores across Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois.

The company has experienced “unprecedented levels of business” during the coronavirus pandemic. They have sped up the hiring process so candidates can begin working quickly. Those interested in applying should visit jobs.kroger.com.

“We know that as this health event continues to evolve our customers are counting on us to be there when they need us most. Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food,” said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for Kroger.

Kroger is the latest company to announce job openings in the area. Amazon announced they will be hiring 100,000 employees to keep up with orders, and 3,500 of those jobs will be in Kentuckiana.

