More than 500 open positions available at Louisville, southern Indiana Kroger stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for work? Kroger and JayC Food Stores are hosting a hiring event and there are more than 500 open positions available.

Erin Grant, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Louisville division, said there are a variety of positions available in every department including front end, deli and pickup.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kroger and JayC Food Store locations in Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois. Interested applicants can apply online, then visit any store for the hiring event on Saturday.

The press release said the company offers competitive pay with pay increases in six or 12 months. For students, the company offers tuition reimbursement up to $3,500 after six months of employment and there are extra incentives for overnight workers. Employees also receive discounts on groceries.

