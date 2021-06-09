Kroger hosting hiring event for 700 Louisville jobs

The grocery chain is hosting a hiring event for the openings, including virtual and in-store interviews, June 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Kroger is looking to hire 700 new workers across the Louisville area. The grocery chain is hosting a hiring event, including virtual and in-store interviews, June 10.

The event comes as the company is looking to hire 10,000 people across their stores nationwide.

"The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Kroger’s Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Tim Massa, said.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nationwide hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Those interested can visit Kroger's career site and register for the event at their closest store.

