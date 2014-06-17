Kroger files plan to build a new store in eastern Jefferson County

It'll be right across the street from a planned Publix.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up shoppers in east Louisville, Kroger is planning to build another grocery store in the area.

Officials with the company filed the proposed plans with the Louisville Metro Planning & Design department on Monday, March 20.

The store will be located on an 8-acre plot of land at 10010 Ballardsville Road.

According to documents, the plan includes a 61,000-square-foot grocery, 3,500-square-foot Wine and Spirits store, and a seven-pump fuel center.

The proposed Kroger location would be built across the street from where Publix plans to open its second Louisville location in 2024, which was announced last December.

Kroger operates 23 stores in Louisville.

The new store would be built a mile away from one of the company's other locations on Brownsboro Road.

WHAS11 has reached out to Kroger for more information regarding the proposed location. This story may be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.