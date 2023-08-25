Missing Grayson County teen may be heading to Louisville, police say

Sheriff Norman Chaffins said he may be heading to the Louisville area or may have met up with someone he met over social media.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County need the public's help in locating a missing teen who may be heading to the Louisville area.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins said 17-year-old Kristopher Terhune was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Terhune is reportedly 5'10" and 150 lbs. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes and may have a goatee.

Police said Terhune was last seen around 4 a.m. near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield, Kentucky. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and may have a black backpack on him.

Chaffins said he may be heading to the Louisville area or may have met up with someone he met over social media.

If you have any information regarding Terhune's whereabouts, police urge you to contact local police or the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-3024.

