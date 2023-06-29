Kosair for Kids donates $1 million to Louisville charity to help children with disabilities

The largest charity for children in Kentuckiana has awarded Harbor House one million dollars to renovate and expand their Child Enrichment Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's largest children’s charity gave $1 million to Harbor House, a Louisville organization that helps individuals with disabilities and their families

Barry Dunn, Kosair for Kids president, said the funding will go toward helping Harbor House expand its mission to help people of all abilities.

Harbor House provides individuals of all ages with disabilities with challenging, enjoyable, and productive activities each day, according to a Kosair for Kids news release.

“You don’t have to look hard to see that the caring staff at Harbor House delivers joy each day,” Dunn said. “Kosair for Kids is grateful to play a role in helping Harbor House reach children who deserve and desire opportunities to live life to the fullest.”

A group of 11 families founded Harbor House in 1992. The group is committed to creating daily care options and programming for their disabled children who aged out of the school system.

These parents wanted their children to live more fulfilling lives, but nothing existed at the time that could provide the vital experiences needed.

Harbor House has helped tens of thousands of people in the last three decades, according to the news release.

Harbor House's new Intergenerational Life Center aims to increase the health of generations across South Louisville by providing space for current and future programs and educational opportunities.

This $1 million Kosair for Kids grant will allow Harbor House to renovate its current facility to create a Child Enrichment Center, expanding children’s programming unlike ever before.

“The Child Enrichment Center brings together children with and without disabilities to experience a community of support and love. Children from 6-weeks old to school age will grow and learn in an environment based on inclusivity,” Harbor House CEO Marie Smith said.

Harbor House has provided meaningful opportunities for 15-year-old Calvin, a much-loved member of the Teen Program at Harbor House, where the young man born with Down syndrome and heart complications has flourished.

His mother, Rhonda, described what these options mean to her son and the children who will benefit from the Kosair for Kids grant.

“Teen Program helps Calvin grow by fostering interaction and learning outside of school and home,” she said. "The coming Child Enrichment Center and the new Intergenerational Life Center also give caregivers hope for balance and support. Kids like Calvin can say, ‘it’s a place for me.’”

