LOUISVILLE, Ky. — IBEW 369, Local 502, and Local 110 have stepped up yet again to raise donations for their 7th charity, Kosair Charities.

Since 1923, Kosair Charities has shown children their potential, instead of their obstacles. Their mission is to enhance the health and well-being of children by delivering financial support for healthcare, research, education, social services, and child advocacy.

IBEW Local 369, Sheetmetal Workers Local 110, and the Plumbers, Pipefitters and Service Techs of Local 502 are proud to further this mission as part of the Union Year of Giving.

Help support the Union Year of Giving by donating to Kosair Charities.

Click here to make a donation.

