(WHAS11)-Kosair Charities and Spalding University announced Thursday the creation of the Kosair Charities Leadership Development Institute, a yearlong training program for leaders of nonprofit organizations within the Kosair Charities network. The institute aims to improve and enhance already high-performing nonprofits that are dedicated to supporting children and families.

The 20 individuals who have been selected for the inaugural class of the Kosair Charities Leadership Development Institute (LDI) include executive directors and senior leadership from some of the more than 80 nonprofit organizations that have received philanthropic support from Kosair Charities.

Beginning in October, the inaugural Kosair Charities LDI cohort will collaborate with other leaders through a year of professional development and coaching from an array of Spalding faculty, staff and community partners in all facets of organizational development and leadership. Topics include emotional intelligence leadership, financial strategic management, fundraising, marketing and public relations, organizational culture and team-building, legal and ethical matters, and design thinking. Throughout the course, the curriculum will weave in social justice concepts.

“The nonprofits supported by Kosair Charities - and the leaders who run them - are doing incredible work to improve the lives of children and our community. We want those organizations to thrive for many years to come,” Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said. “The nonprofit sector is very important to the economic well-being of the communities they serve. This institute will help those nonprofit leaders make an even greater impact by equipping them with evidence-based tools and valuable skills that can be applied to nearly every aspect of their organizational strategy and culture.”

Inman continued: “Kosair Charities is thrilled to be partnering in this venture with Spalding, which has a mission that focuses on service and compassion and that aligns with our own mission. The university’s faculty and staff will provide great insight and coaching.”

Dr. Joanne Berryman, who recently retired as Spalding’s provost and is a former Senior Vice President for Jewish Hospital and a former CEO of Frazier Rehab Institute, will serve as the university’s Program Director for the Kosair Charities LDI. Berryman is also a certified Gallup Strengths-Based Leadership Coach and is certified by Multi-Health Systems and Genos Inc. as an Emotional Intelligence Coach. Berryman said the concepts discussed in the Kosair Charities Leadership Development Institute are similar to what one might learn in a graduate-level course.

Program highlights include:

Participants will directly engage with cohort colleagues, professors, community leaders and peer and executive coaches for six hours per month. These interactions, along with individual and team project work, will equate to approximately 96 hours over the yearlong institute.

Six lesson modules will be presented: Emotionally Intelligent Leadership; Strategic and Financial Leadership; Advocacy/Nonprofit Resource Development; External Affairs; Organizational Culture; and Legal, Compliance and Ethical Considerations.

Spalding faculty and staff, including President Tori Murden McClure, multiple deans, faculty chairs, and executive staff directors, will teach in the program based on their areas of expertise.

Final individual or group projects will be presented to the Kosair Charities Board of Directors at the conclusion of the Institute in September 2020.

“Spalding is well-positioned as a small, compassionate university to take on a project like this and, it’s no surprise that our faculty and staff embraced the opportunity to be involved with Kosair Charities, which is a model organization in our region for philanthropy, advancing the care of children and their families,” Berryman said. “Spalding is eager to do anything we can to collaborate with the leaders of the outstanding organizations that are affiliated with Kosair Charities.”

“We believe this to be a one-of-a-kind partnership in this region between a university and a philanthropic organization to provide broad professional development for nonprofit leaders,” McClure said. “Spalding is proud to join Kosair Charities in helping support and enhance nonprofits that are doing some of our community’s most meaningful work.”

Inaugural Class Roster