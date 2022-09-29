Kentuckiana organization gets generous donation from Kosair Charities

"When we first opened 15 years ago Kosair Charities invested in us in the very beginning."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentuckiana organization had been hit hard by the pandemic, so Kosair Charities surprised them with a generous donation on Thursday.

Kosair Charities donated $1 million to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, an organization that supports children and families affected by cancer.

Board members and families stood behind President and CEO Karen Morrison as she expressed her gratitude toward Kosair Charities.

"When we first opened 15 years ago, Kosair Charities invested in us in the very beginning," she said.

Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is a lifeline center that many depend on. It's an area and safe place where children with cancer play and interact with each other.

According to Chris Williams, senior vice president of communications at Kosair Charities, 25% of people helped at Gilda's Club Kentuckiana are Kosair children.

Morrison said it is a team effort to keep Kentuckiana families proud and that this would not be possible without Kosair's help.

She said this donation allows them to serve people in nearly every part of town.

"Again they were the first ones to come up with a million dollar gift, and a second million dollar gift, which allowed us to open a facility on Grinstead and our new facility in West Louisville," Morrison said.

Both of these organizations' missions are to make sure kids who are impacted by cancer are empowered and supported by their community.

