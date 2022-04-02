Off-duty Louisville firefighter credited with saving 4 from Clifton house fire

Captain Kody Jones was just passing by on I-64 when he noticed smoke hovering over the interstate. His quick thinking and what he did next is being applauded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty Louisville firefighter is being called a hero after saving four people from a house fire in the Clifton neighborhood.

It all happened Thursday afternoon when Captain Kody Jones was traveling on I-64. Jones was passing the area when he noticed smoke hovering over the interstate. That’s when officials said he exited the interstate, locating the fire in the 100 block of Stevenson Avenue.

At the location were blacksmith and woodworking shops and a residence.

Captain Jones was able to help three adults and a juvenile to safety before fire crews arrived, according to Major Bobby Cooper.

The heroics of Captain Jones also caught the attention of Mayor Greg Fischer.

“A big thank you to Captain Jones for going above and beyond, which is what our fire department, police department and EMS do every day. So great job,” he said.

According to the business owner, he told fire officials he had been running a space heater. Major Cooper said the unattended heater was too close to combustible items, leading to the fire.

Captain Jones has been with Louisville fire for 17 years. He heads up Engine 22, located in the Shawnee neighborhood on River Park Drive.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.