LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Knott County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Chief Deputy Bobby Jacobs died Monday after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Jacobs responded from home early Monday morning following a tip that a fugitive, who had threatened to kill law enforcement officers, was inside a local residence. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident.

A few hours later, while on-duty at the Sheriff's Office, Chief Jacobs suffered an apparent heart attack. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Chief Jacobs had served with the Knott Co. Sheriff's Office for 23 years.

