LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you love amusement parks and working in the summer, Kings Island is putting a new twist in hiring prospective employees.

The park says it’s completing construction on their One Team Village, an affordable dormitory housing option for those who live more than 25 miles from the park.

It’s called One Team Village and it will be a housing option up to 400 employees and officials say it’s just $65 a week.

In addition to that announcement, Kings Island says they have more than 5,000 positions available including rides, food, entertainment, park services and more.

You must be 18 to apply.

For more information, visit www.KIfun.jobs.

