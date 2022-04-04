Louisville church honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of supporting sanitation workers with annual dinner

King Solomon hosted a dinner for city sanitation workers in a tradition continuing more than five decades after Dr. Martin Luther King's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fifty-four years after Dr. Martin Jr. was assassinated, he was honored in Louisville.

King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church hosted a dinner for city sanitation workers.

It was the 52nd year for the dinner held on Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Day, a solemn day to remember the civil rights leader that’s observed in Memphis.

He was killed in Memphis on Apr. 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel while supporting sanitation workers who were on strike.

Rev. Charles Elliott shared a message for the community as he remembered the beloved civil rights leader.

“I’m just hoping we will continue to work together to get rid of that racism and work hard together – that we can pull this thing together,” he said.

Rev. Elliott worked and marched with Dr. King and even brought him to Louisville in the 1960’s.

