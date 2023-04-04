Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy remembered at Louisville dinner honoring sanitation workers

The annual dinner honored King's legacy while working to keep his dream alive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fifty-five years after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination, he was honored in Louisville.

King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church hosted their annual dinner for sanitation workers.

Dr. King was killed at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis on Apr. 4, 1968, while supporting sanitation workers who were on strike.

He last visited Louisville one year before he was shot and killed.

Event organizers said they are working to keep Dr. King’s dream and legacy alive.

“In spite of everything that's going on in our community, we still feel like it's not the color of your skin that matters, but it's the character of your heart. We know that we have a lot of crime, but we're not looking at the crime. We're looking at the love of community,” Rev. Wanda McIntire, associate minister, said.

Gov. Andy Beshear had declared Tuesday as “Kentucky Day of Nonviolence” in honor of Dr. King.

Former State Representative Charles Booker, who is now part of Beshear’s administration, delivered the proclamation.

He also delivered a special honor for Rev. Charles Elliott Jr., declaring him a Kentucky Colonel.

Rev. Elliott walked and worked with Dr. King.

