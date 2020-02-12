x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Metro Council passes resolution to restore Louis XVI statue

The resolution now goes to the full council for a vote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council committee has passed a resolution to restore the King Louis XVI statue in downtown Louisville.

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee voted 6-4 for the resolution, but no cost was given.

The statue was removed from the corner of Sixth and Jefferson St. in September after it was broken and spray painted several times during protests.

The resolution now goes to the full council for a vote.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

Related Articles