Metro Council passes resolution to restore Louis XVI statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council committee has passed a resolution to restore the King Louis XVI statue in downtown Louisville.

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee voted 6-4 for the resolution, but no cost was given.

The statue was removed from the corner of Sixth and Jefferson St. in September after it was broken and spray painted several times during protests.

The resolution now goes to the full council for a vote.

