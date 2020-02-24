LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz took a moment from official duties to have a little fun with parishioners.

Kurtz didn’t allow his formal attire get in the way of taking basketball shots with kids in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes Church Saturday night.

The archbishop had just finished Confirmation when he saw them playing and couldn’t resist joining the fun.

The church wrote in a tweet, “Thank you @ArchbishopKurtz for joining us and making such a great impression on our youth!”

The 73-year-old was diagnosed with bladder cancer in July and underwent surgery in late 2019.

He was reminding the youth that he can pick up the ball and do the smoothest crossover in the name of the father, the son and the Holy Ghost!

