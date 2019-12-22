LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As audiences are coming out in droves to see the final installment of the Star Wars saga, some local students were treated to a special screening.

Crosby Middle School STEAM and AMPED students attended that special screening of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker at AMC Stonybrook on Saturday.

Officials with General Electric say they hosted the screening as an opportunity to inspire the kids to following their passions in science and math while encouraging them to be innovators.

"We're really excited about this opportunity. GE Appliances is the promotional partner for this new Star Wars movie and our promotional theme is "The Force of Innovation" and it's just a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community and partner with all these students and let them kinda feel the force of innovation," Kristi Saathoff said.

Nearly 150 kids were able to attend the movie.

Kids were presented with "The Force of Innovation" shirts during a special screening of the final Star Wars film.

