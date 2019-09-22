LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the last day of summer and area families got the chance to show off their creative side during Churchill Downs’ Family Adventure Day.

Children explored various crafts including painting and music making in a mobile studio. They also had the chance to collaborate Side by Side Studio making arts and crafts.

Families visited the Mobile Science Center from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture which featured interactive workstations for kids to conduct activities and investigation related to agriculture and the environment.

Famous animated characters such as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and DC Comics’ Superman were also on hand to greet and play with the children.

