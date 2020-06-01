NEWPORT, Kentucky — The Newport Aquarium is a great place for families looking for an affordable, educational adventure, and it just got cheaper with Winter Family Days.

Kids get in free at the Newport Aquarium starting Jan. 6 through March 1. One child aged 2-12 is allowed in with each full price adult ticket purchase.

Newport Aquarium is open every day, including holidays. For a full list of hours, click here.

Newport Aquarium welcomes two dozen baby alligators
Photos of the two dozen baby alligators at the Newport Aquarium
Photos of the two dozen baby alligators at the Newport Aquarium
Photos of the two dozen baby alligators at the Newport Aquarium
Photos of the two dozen baby alligators at the Newport Aquarium

