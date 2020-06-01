NEWPORT, Kentucky — The Newport Aquarium is a great place for families looking for an affordable, educational adventure, and it just got cheaper with Winter Family Days.

Kids get in free at the Newport Aquarium starting Jan. 6 through March 1. One child aged 2-12 is allowed in with each full price adult ticket purchase.

Newport Aquarium is open every day, including holidays. For a full list of hours, click here.

