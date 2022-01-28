Kid Rock says he will cancel tour dates at venues with COVID protocols

The tour will make stops around the country, including Louisville and Nashville, unless people are asked to show proof of vaccination or wear masks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan native Kid Rock will soon be touring the country, but only at venues with no COVID-19 protocols.

In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Rock said multiple cities have already been taken off the tour list due to vaccine requirements and mask mandates. According to Rock, people who get tickets from venues with mandates will “be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Rock announced his 2022 Bad Reputation Tour Monday. It kicks off on Apr. 6 in Evansville, IN and will make stops around the country, including Grand Rapids and Detroit, unless people are asked to show proof of vaccination or wear masks.

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s--- ain’t happening,” he said in the video.

‘We The People’ is a new song by Rock, in which he profanely criticizes President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Black Lives Matter movement and more. The song quickly skyrocketed to number one on iTunes.

Rock said he plans to release a new album, also titled Bad Reputation, sometime this year in conjunction with his 2022 tour. Tickets for the shows went on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Currently, Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids does not have any COVID protocols in place. According to the website, "proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test is not required by the venue, however, some event organizers/artists may set requirements for their events."

The Waffle House Legend Award winner holds the records for most shows in a single season and highest ticket sales in the state of Michigan.

