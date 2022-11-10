Louisville police warn that thieves continue to target Kia, Hyundai drivers

Here's what to do to prevent your car from being stolen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thieves are continuing to target Kia and Hyundai drivers in Louisville, according to local authorities.

In a video posted to Twitter, Louisville Metro Police said since Sept. 1, over one-third of all vehicles stolen in the Metro have been Kias and Hyundais.

LMPD First Division Major Shannon Lauder said the increase is due to viral videos on social media apps, like TikTok, that show potential thieves how to steal these types of vehicles without the key.

"What we're seeing is juveniles are catching on to these social media videos and acting on that," Lauder said. "We're seeing this in Jefferson County, but we're also seeing the trend across the county. We're being alerted by other police departments that they're seeing this problem."

How can you protect your vehicle?

Lock your car

Park in well-lit area

Purchase steering wheel anti-theft devices

Purchase tracking devices

"We've actually had people put Apple Airtags in their cars and when the car gets stolen, we're able to track it and recover the car very quickly," Lauder said.

She said if you see something suspicious to contact the department's non-emergency line at 502-574-5673 (LMPD). Reports can be made anonymously.

