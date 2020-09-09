According to the Fire Department, "multiple visitors" to the Fish Hospitality Pantry at 122 W. Scott Ave., picked up Tuesday one-gallon jugs of hydrogen peroxide.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Fire Department is warning about the inadvertent distribution of a dangerous chemical to the public that's not safe for households.

According to KFD, "multiple visitors" to the Fish Hospitality Pantry at 122 W. Scott Ave., in Northwest Knoxville picked up Tuesday one-gallon jugs of a hydrogen peroxide mix.

"The liquid mixture contains 50% hydrogen peroxide and is not intended for household or community use. The highly concentrated oxidizer poses a significant risk of first- and second-degree burns upon contact with skin," KFD said in a Wednesday release.

It appears 56 jugs went out and probably have ended up in the homes and vehicles of members of the public. As of Thursday, KFD said it had recovered 9 of the jugs.

The Knoxville fire department hazardous material unit has recovered 9 of the 56 gallons of the dangerous mixture so far. If you have in your possession any of these jugs received from Fish Hospitality Pantry on 9/08/20, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/SGH2LVr9SO — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 10, 2020

If you're one of those people, it's not safe, KFD said.