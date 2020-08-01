LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is suing the KFC Yum Center and other companies following an escalator incident in January 2019.



An escalator suddenly began moving quickly piling people up at the bottom of it.



Bethany Wheatley says that she was hurt in that incident.



Wheatly lawsuit blames the malfunction on the arena's negligence and careless maintenance.



A Yum! Center spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

