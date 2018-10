LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you're in need of a new job, there is some great news as the KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill open positions.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. in the arena's front lobby. Part-time and seasonal jobs are available.

You can fill out an application on-site or download one ahead of time by clicking here.

