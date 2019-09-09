LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center is reporting a record breaking 2018 to 2019 fiscal year.

Officials say there were 29 concerts hosted at the venue with 9 of them selling out. Some of the performances included Bob Seger, Shania Twain and Travis Scott.

Metallica’s March concert was the Yum! Center’s top selling concert of all time with more than 23,000 tickets sold.

In all, nearly one million visitors packed the Yum! Center for ticketed events during the last fiscal year.

More big names will make stops soon which include the Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Phil Collins and Carrie Underwood.

