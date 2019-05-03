LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – KFC isn’t just known for their fried chicken and lately, they’ve been in the spotlight for their marketing.

Most notably, getting different celebrities to play the iconic Colonel Sanders in their commercials.

The company is now launching an IndieGoGo campaign to get people the chance to be part of their new marketing campaign through crowdfunding.

There are five products that could become a reality:

A set of cardboard picnic furniture with a cutout of the Colonel

A picnic with the Colonel

A smart remote that looks like a cane

KFC Colonel Smart Cane Remote

A bowtie that also acts as a location tracker

KFC Little Colonel Locator bowtie

An ice-skating show that could center around the real-life story of Colonel Sanders

KFC Colonel Sanders Ice Skating Show

A Kentucky fried hot tub

KFC Colonel Hot Tub

