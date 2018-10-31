LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You may have heard of KFC's crazy marketing scheme earlier in 2018 where they were asking people to name their baby after the Colonel.

The restaurant chain said in August they would put money into a college fund for the child named after the face of the business and the child had to be born on Sept. 9. That is the birth date of the Colonel.

Turns out someone did name their baby Harland.

Here's the tweet:

“Little baby "Harland" Rose shares the same birthday... and now - the same name as Colonel Harland Sanders.”

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6 — KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018

KFC is granting $11,000 to baby Harland's college fund.

