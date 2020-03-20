LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Fried Chicken has donated $400,000 to a non-profit that originated in Louisville to help feed hungry students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blessings in a Backpack provides meals to children who could go hungry without the breakfasts and lunches provided by schools on weekends. The money donated by KFC will go directly to making the bags filled with food for children across the country during weekdays as well.

The donation will help feed 100,000 children who are facing school closures, Blessings in a Backpack said. The non-profit feeds more than 87,000 children in 1,092 schools in 45 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"Blessings in a Backpack is expanding its programs from feeding children only on the weekends to serving children as schools are closed because of KFC’s donation," said Brooke Wiseman, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack.

KFC, headquartered in Louisville, has been a Blessings in a Backpack partner since 2017. Employees at the Louisville offices have volunteered weekly to package meals for local students to take home on weekends.

At this time, Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt County Schools and other local districts have offered free food to children 18 and under at several mobile sites during the school day.

Metro Louisville has also provided pickup meals for senior citizens through April 3. For more information, visit our up-to-date story.

RELATED: List | Where senior citizens, students can get meals

RELATED: Number of meals JCPS students pick up doubles from Monday to Wednesday; more sites added

RELATED: City leaders to hand out free meals to elderly amid coronavirus closures

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.