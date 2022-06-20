KFC getting into the future with 'next-gen, digital forward' designed restaurant in Louisville

KFC said the Preston Highway restaurant design focuses on the increased demand of online, delivery and pick-up orders.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KFC is moving into the future, focusing on online and pick up orders with a new look at some of its restaurants.

The restaurant opened its first “digital forward, next generation design aesthetic” restaurant on 5603 Preston Highway on Monday.

KFC said the restaurant design focuses on the increased demand of online, delivery and pick-up orders.

The design still features the iconic red and white stripes with a brightly lit red bucked that directs customers for online and pick-up orders.

General manager Keith Burns called the new design “crazy, neat, awesome [and] innovative.”

Officials with KFC said the restaurant is 2,076-square feet and has a 30-seat dining room. It’s one of 10 in the U.S. to feature the next generation design.

The Preston Highway location will provide 50 jobs to the area.

KFC recently launched a meal in early June featuring some of the favorites of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow. That meal is available until July 17.

