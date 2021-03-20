Fans line up at Mt. Washington theater to take home piece of movie experience

Fans took part in purchasing movie seats from the Keystone Cinemas after its recent closure

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Fans lined up early Saturday for their chance to have a movie experience right from the comfort of their home.

The event, organized by Sunrise Children’s Services with the support of Southeast Christian Church in Bullitt County, were selling the movie chairs from Keystone Cinemas in Mount Washington.

Last year, Keystone said it would be closing the location.

They were asking for a $40 donation for a set of two chairs.

According to Jake Pelfrey with Sunrise Children’s Services, the event raised more than 20,000 that will benefit the youth being served by Sunrise.

