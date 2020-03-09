Missing 19-year-old may be in danger, LMPD says

An Operation Return Home has been issued for Keynan Jackson, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 19-year-old is missing and may be in danger, according to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Keynan Jackson is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red logo on the front and may be carrying a large "Jordan" backpack.

Jackson lives in the 1800 block of Speed Avenue, in Louisville's Deer Park neighborhood.

According to LMPD, Jackson's family has not heard from him since early Wednesday morning and believes he may be in danger. An Operation Return Home has been issued.

If anyone has information on Keynan Jackson, they are urged to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).

