Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man with Alzheimer's last seen in Shawnee neighborhood

Police say 67-year-old Kevin Richie Sr. was last seen Sunday morning in the 100 block of South 39th Street. His family fears for his safety due to his condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police said 67-year-old Kevin Richie Sr. was last seen in the 100 block of South 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

His family told police they have not heard from him and “they fear for his safety due to him having Alzheimer’s and medical conditions requiring medication.”

Richie was last seen wearing a black nylon Jacket, gray pants and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen him, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

