Authorities asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively.
Kevin Goff was last seen near Burrell Drive and Crums Lane, not too far from Schaffner Traditional Elementary in Shively.
He’s described as a Black male, about 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 160-pounds.
Goff was wearing black jeans and an unknown shirt, authorities said.
If you have seen him or have any further information, you are asked to call 911.
