x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively

Have you seen Kevin Goff? Police said he was last seen near Burrell Drive and Crums Lane on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively.

Kevin Goff was last seen near Burrell Drive and Crums Lane, not too far from Schaffner Traditional Elementary in Shively. 

He’s described as a Black male, about 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 160-pounds.

Goff was wearing black jeans and an unknown shirt, authorities said.

If you have seen him or have any further information, you are asked to call 911.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles