Authorities asking for help in locating missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively

Have you seen Kevin Goff? Police said he was last seen near Burrell Drive and Crums Lane on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man last seen in Shively.

Kevin Goff was last seen near Burrell Drive and Crums Lane, not too far from Schaffner Traditional Elementary in Shively.

He’s described as a Black male, about 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 160-pounds.

Goff was wearing black jeans and an unknown shirt, authorities said.

If you have seen him or have any further information, you are asked to call 911.

