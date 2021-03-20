Al Smith, journalist and ‘Comment on Kentucky’ host, dies at 94

Smith hosted “Comment on Kentucky,” KET’s longest running program, for 33 years before retiring in 2007.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Al Smith, a veteran journalist known for his public affairs show on KET called “Comment on Kentucky,” has died. He was 94 years old.



“Through his more than 30 years as host of Comment on Kentucky, Al established KET as the place to be on Friday nights. Known for his many colorful stories, Al’s passion for addressing the issues facing Kentuckians fueled a remarkable career in journalism,” Shae Hopkins, executive director and CEO of KET, said.

In 2007, Smith called the program "a wonderful third life" adding, “I was able to be a journalist on a larger stage. KET turned on the lights and the cameras, and we were talking to the whole state of Kentucky.”

Smith grew up in Florida and Tennessee and began his long career in journalism in New Orleans. Later, he came to Kentucky and worked for a newspaper in Logan County. Eventually he bought seven newspapers in rural Kentucky and Tennessee.

“His love of our Commonwealth was undeniable, and the forum he created to debate its issues and celebrate its triumphs remains the gold standard by which the rest of us strive. I, and others, will cling to memories of his feisty spirit, fervent intellectual curiosity, and deep passion to connect our experiences and elevate rural communities,” Renee Shaw, KET Public Affairs Managing Producer/Host, said.

For his work in journalism and public service, Smith received several honors and honorary doctorates. He also served under presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan as head of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

To read more about the life and legacy of Al Smith, visit www.ket.org/remembering-al-smith/.

