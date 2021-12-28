Kerry Brooks, missing Shively teen, found safe in Austin, Texas

Shively Police said 14-year-old Kerry Brooks was found in Texas by an Austin Police Department officer late Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since before Christmas has been found safe, hundreds of miles from home.

In a press release, Sgt. Patrick Allen with Shively PD said Kerry Brooks was found in Austin, Texas late Monday night by an officer with the Austin Police Department, more than a week after his disappearance.

Tuesday morning, multiple family members said on Facebook that Brooks had been found in Austin. According to a post in the "Bring home Kerry Brooks" Facebook group, an officer recognized Brooks from photos that had been shared on social media after his disappearance.

Sgt. Allen said there is an investigation into how Brooks ended up in Texas and said it is "likely" that criminal charges will be sought. Additional details on how Brooks was found have not been released.

Brooks, who has autism and ADHD, had been last seen in Shively on Dec. 19 when he went to visit a nearby nursing home, according to his guardian.

Staff at the nursing home, Signature Healthcare at Rockford, said Brooks visited often but didn't show up on Sunday. Staff members told WHAS11 they checked the security cameras and couldn't find him.

Members of the Shively community organized search parties and posted on Facebook in an effort to bring Brooks home safe.

