LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky’s Interim Education Commissioner held little back in his first meeting with the full Kentucky Board of Education. His strategic vision hit several hot topics from the JCPS case to charter schools and it included what he called his number one property, closing the achievement gap.

"We've made very little progress in our state with closing achievement gaps,” said Doctor Wayne Lewis. “In fact, in some respects and in some districts, racial, ethnic and socioeconomic achievement gaps have widened.”

Doctor Lewis vowed to take corrective measures and called some mathematics achievement scores "abysmal" and "absolutely terrible.” He said he will take new baseline stats by which to measure corrective initiatives. His plans include a new effort to promote career and technical education, additional options for dual credit courses, public pre-school options and discussing the future of charter schools.

“I believe that it is important that we begin the work of building what will be a high-quality public charter school sector in Kentucky,” he said. “Public charter schools were never, in Kentucky, intended to replace traditional public schools or traditional public school districts.”

Doctor Lewis insists that traditional public schools develop those career and dual credit choices for parents.

During his vision outline, the Interim Commissioner also took a hard line on high school diplomas.

“We will not issue high school diplomas to kids who we have not taught to read. We will not issue high school diplomas to kids who we have not taught to do basic mathematics,” he said. “I believe it's unethical and immoral.”

While we wait to learn when the Jefferson County Public Schools case will get a hearing, Doctor Lewis explained why he’s calling for state management.

"I believe there is no other route to ensuring that the children of Jefferson County, particularly the most vulnerable children in Jefferson County, are protected, are served well and adults are held accountable for doing so,” Lewis said.

