LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While Jefferson County does not have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, several Kentuckiana communities do.
Mayor Fischer sent out a tweet on Monday saying "Decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made on a neighborhood level. With inclement weather expected on Halloween, I'd encourage neighbors to speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat."
Please check our list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.
(BOLD indicates time changes to Tuesday, October 30th)
Kentucky trick-or-treating start times:
- Breckinridge County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardinsburg
- Carroll County: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th
- Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th
- Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m. (6 to 8 p.m. in Radcliff, Vine Grove and Sonora)
- La Grange: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th
- LaRue County: 5:30 tp 7:30 p.m.
- Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon
- Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Oldham County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in La Grange
- Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m. in Campbellsville
- Washington County: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Springfield Tuesday, October 30th from 4:00-5:30 pm downtown and from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. (neighborhoods)
- City of Heritage Creek: Evening of Tuesday, Oct 30th
- Fort Knox: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30th
- Frankfort: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30th
- Heavenly Heights subdivision: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 30th
Indiana trick-or-treating start times:
- Clark County: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30th
- Charlestown Trunk-or-Treat on the Square: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
- New Albany: 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 30th
- Jeffersonville: 6 to 9 p.m.
- Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m. in North Vernon
- Jackson County: 6 to 8 p.m. in Seymour
- Floyd County: 6 to 8 p.m. in New Albany
- Orange: 6 to 9 p.m. in Paoli
- Scott: 6 to 8 p.m. in Scottsburg
- Washington: 6 to 9 p.m. in Salem
These lists will be updated as more communities release their trick-or-treating times. If you do not see your community listed, contact your local officials. If you would like to update or add a community's time, please email web@whas11.com.
