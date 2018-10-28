LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While Jefferson County does not have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, several Kentuckiana communities do.

Mayor Fischer sent out a tweet on Monday saying "Decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made on a neighborhood level. With inclement weather expected on Halloween, I'd encourage neighbors to speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat."

Please check our list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.

(BOLD indicates time changes to Tuesday, October 30th)

Kentucky trick-or-treating start times:

Breckinridge County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardinsburg

Carroll County: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th

Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.

Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th

Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m. (6 to 8 p.m. in Radcliff, Vine Grove and Sonora)

La Grange: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th

LaRue County: 5:30 tp 7:30 p.m.

Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon

Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.

Oldham County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in La Grange

Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m. in Campbellsville

Washington County: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Springfield Tuesday, October 30th from 4:00-5:30 pm downtown and from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. (neighborhoods)

City of Heritage Creek: Evening of Tuesday, Oct 30th

Fort Knox: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30th

Frankfort: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30th

Heavenly Heights subdivision: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 30th

Indiana trick-or-treating start times:

Clark County: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30th

Charlestown Trunk-or-Treat on the Square: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

New Albany: 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 30th

Jeffersonville: 6 to 9 p.m.

Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m. in North Vernon

Jackson County: 6 to 8 p.m. in Seymour

Floyd County: 6 to 8 p.m. in New Albany

Orange: 6 to 9 p.m. in Paoli

Scott: 6 to 8 p.m. in Scottsburg

Washington: 6 to 9 p.m. in Salem

These lists will be updated as more communities release their trick-or-treating times. If you do not see your community listed, contact your local officials. If you would like to update or add a community's time, please email web@whas11.com.

