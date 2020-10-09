x
Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 to be remembered in ceremony at State Capitol, Beshear plans to address the state Thursday

A wreath-laying ceremony is planned for Thursday morning in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear plans to remember victims of the virus in a ceremony Thursday. He also ordered flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff for a week.

The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in the Capitol rotunda in honor of the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died from causes related to COVID-19, Beshear's office announced. 

The ceremony will also include bell ringing by Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Beshear held a similar ceremony in April after more than 150 Kentuckians died from illnesses related to the virus. The first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was reported on March 6. 

During his briefing on Wednesday, Beshear expressed his concern over the number of cases and deaths. 

Instead of his usual 4:00 p.m. briefing Thursday, Beshear plans to 'speak directly to Kentuckians about the state’s ongoing fight to defeat the coronavirus.

The address will be at 5:30 p.m. from the State Capitol. 

