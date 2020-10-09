Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 to be remembered in ceremony at State Capitol, Beshear plans to address the state Thursday

A wreath-laying ceremony is planned for Thursday morning in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear plans to remember victims of the virus in a ceremony Thursday. He also ordered flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff for a week.

The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in the Capitol rotunda in honor of the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died from causes related to COVID-19, Beshear's office announced.

The ceremony will also include bell ringing by Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Beshear held a similar ceremony in April after more than 150 Kentuckians died from illnesses related to the virus. The first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was reported on March 6.

During his briefing on Wednesday, Beshear expressed his concern over the number of cases and deaths.

Instead of his usual 4:00 p.m. briefing Thursday, Beshear plans to 'speak directly to Kentuckians about the state’s ongoing fight to defeat the coronavirus.

The address will be at 5:30 p.m. from the State Capitol.

The commonwealth is grieving. I never expected to have to announce this much loss during my time in office. Please, light your homes green, ring your bells. We must do better to protect our people. Tomorrow at 5:30 pm I will do a special address to the people of the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/FtT2XPcBSz — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 9, 2020