First responders rescue several after cars get caught in floodwater, including woman clinging to tree after

GREEN COUNTY, Ky. — Early Saturday morning First Responders were out conducting several high water rescues on flooded streets.

Crews had to rescue one woman after floodwaters carried her car away. She was able to escape and hold onto a tree until emergency crews rescued her. Her condition is unknown.

In another incident, four people were safely rescued from atop their car after it stalled in high water. They had to wait at least four hours before being rescued, reports said.

Flood warning remains in effect in many parts of Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) flooding has led to the following road closures so far:

Carter County: Water blocking KY 1 at Beech Grove near Grayson, milepoints 9-10; and water over KY 1654 near the Boyd County line

Boyd County: Water over the road at Rush at the KY 1654 and KY 854 intersection

Carlisle County

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted

KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile marker- Signs Posted

McCracken County

KY 1014/Houser Road is CLOSED at the 3 to 3.7mm- Signs Posted

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1.5 to 2.2mm west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection-Signs Posted

Marshall County

KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the I-69 Tunnel at 7.38mm- Signs Posted

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted

Turn around, don't drown!

High water signs have been placed on highways impacted by flooding. State officials remind drivers to never drive through high water or pass barricades. State highway crews will continue to monitor road and weather conditions this weekend, and will respond as needed to storm damage or other issues.

