Kentucky sees multiple winning tickets in Saturday's Powerball drawing

Four tickets sold in Saturday night's drawing were worth up to $2 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky.

Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.

There were also two $50,000 winners. The lottery said they matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The numbers in the Nov. 5 drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball 20.

Officials with the lottery will release the name of the retailers where the winning tickets were sold Monday morning.

They urge those with winning tickets to sign the back of them and keep them in a secure location. You have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Main Street. They can call (877) 789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

Even though Kentucky has had 18 past Powerball winners, the largest jackpot ever won in the state claimed was in 2009.

“It’s another day to dream, Kentucky,” Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, said.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.