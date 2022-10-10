Community groups urge last minute push for voter registration

If you have not registered the vote, you have until 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 to do so.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Time is winding down for Kentuckians to register to vote.

Community leaders and organizations are urging everyone to act and make their vote count, saying this midterm election will determine who is in charge.

“The importance of voting cannot be understated or overstated,” Raoul Cunningham, President NAACP Louisville Branch, said.

This election season has all eyes. Leaders like Dee Pregliasco with the League of Women Voters of Louisville are hosting forums to ensure Louisville residents are educated about candidates.

“People need to be able to learn about all of the candidates – so that’s why we support all of these forums,” she said. “It’s a way for people to find out who are these candidates.”

This year’s ballot includes votes for mayor, school board races, judges and amendments to Kentucky’s constitution regarding abortion.

“Voting will affect our lives in Louisville, Kentucky and it’s important that if you want your voice heard, make your vote count,” Cunningham said.

The big issue is what about the turnout?

"Kentucky unfortunately has low turnout rates and were hoping. Again, part of our education not only do you register to vote. But you have to turn out to vote," Pregliasco said.



Pregliasco and Cunningham want to make sure voters choose their best interest and that there is a bigger turnout from previous years.



"Just don't vote but you need to make sure that you understand the issues and who will best represent you," Cunningham said.



The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

If you have not registered to vote, click here.

