FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's four veterans centers will be polling places in future elections.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced the change on Wednesday. She said the goal is to make it easier for veterans to vote, adding it is the most fundamental way to honor their service.

Kentucky has veterans centers in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff. They house hundreds of military veterans who need long-term care.

Grimes said those four veterans centers will be polling places for the precincts they are in. She praised the clerks of Perry, Hopkins and Hardin counties as "instrumental" in making the polling places happen. The Thompson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County is already a polling place.

