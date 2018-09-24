LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's our first look at Kentucky's new driver's license expected to roll out at the beginning of 2019.

Featuring nearly twice as many security features and iconic state images, you'll have the option of two ID's, depending on your travel habits.

Some of the changes include photos are black and white, your birth date and card's expiration date are replicated in several places throughout the card. The ID's were unveiled at Louisville International Airport on Sept. 24. These are touted as some of the most secure in the nation.

"The key principle for us in this is choice. There are people with different circumstances with different needs,” Matt Henderson, a commissioner with the Department of Vehicle Regulation, said. “Some people don't travel on planes, so they don't see the need to have the voluntary travel ID, so they have that option. There are some people who are on planes every week and so it's cumbersome for them to have a passport and a driver's license."

If you travel often, you'll want the voluntary travel ID which will allow you on domestic flights beginning next October. It will also get you access into federal facilities, like military bases. If you aren't a traveler, a new standard license might be your best option. That ID will act as a normal driver's license with access to voting and federal or social benefits. The state will roll out the licenses county by county. It should release that timeline in the next month.

