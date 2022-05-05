University of Louisville seeks public input in choosing next university president

A search committee will use feedback from the sessions to create a leadership statement and job description for the next president.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is holding public forums this month as part of its search process for a new president.

Alumni are invited to a forum on Tuesday evening in the Swain Student Activities Center, the school said in a statement. A similar session on Wednesday in the Chao Auditorium at the Ekstrom Library is open to the public, officials said. Both sessions will start at 5:30 p.m.

Officials want to answer questions and get suggestions for traits to look for in the university’s next president, the statement said.

Separate sessions will be held for students, faculty and staff as well as on-campus constituency groups.

A search committee will use feedback from the sessions to create a leadership statement and job description for the next president.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.