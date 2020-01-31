LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Universities in Kentucky have confirmed that they are halting student to travel to amid the global emergency that is the coronavirus. University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University have all issued statements of a suspension of travel to China.

Although no known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Commonwealth, universities are still airing on the side of caution when it comes to potential travel.

Thursday, the University of Kentucky took steps to prevent students and staff from getting the virus. In a letter to the university, president Eli Capilouto announced students will not be permitted to travel to China at this time.

All non-essential travel to the country will not be approved, but the university will operate on a "case-by-case basis."

In an email, UofL Executive Vice President and University Provost Beth Boehm said, "At this point, the university has suspended all official travel to China. In addition, following the CDC's recommendation, we discourage all non-essential personal travel to China."

Western Kentucky issued a similar statement on the matter.

